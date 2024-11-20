Warrior-VIII: Pak-China joint counter terrorism exercise kicks off

RAWALPINDI: Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between the Pakistan Army and the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) of China kicked off on Wednesday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening Ceremony of Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between the Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China was conducted at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa today.

The Three-week long exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the Iron Clad Brothers, said ISPR.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), Commander Rawalpindi Corps graced the occasion as Chief Guest.