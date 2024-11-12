WATCH: Wasim Akram reveals paying Rs183,000 for cat’s haircut

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has shared a surprising amount he paid to get his cat’s hair done in Australia.

Currently in Australia to commentate on the PAK v AUS ODI and T20I series, the former Pakistan captain revealed on-air that he was charged a whopping AUD1,000 (PKR183,000) for his cat’s haircut.

Speaking to his fellow Australian commentators, Wasim Akram revealed that he was charged a huge amount just for his cat’s grooming

“I had a cat haircut yesterday. I had to pay 1000 (Australian) dollars for the cat’s haircut. They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act,” he said.

To the surprise of fellow commentators, the former Pakistan captain showed them the receipt, breaking down the charges for each of the processes during the cat’s grooming.

“With this kind of money, I could buy 200 cats in Pakistan and have them shaved,” Wasim Akram quipped, leaving the Australian commentators chuckling.

Surprisingly, the actual cost of the haircut was only AUD40, however, other tests, anaesthesia, and follow-up care piled up the cost, as per the invoice read out by the Australian commentator.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Australia are set to face off in a three-match PAK v AUS T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

On November 10, the Greenshirts beat Australia in the third and final ODI for their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Chasing Australia’s 141-run target, the Greenshirts edged past the victory line in 26.5 overs to register an eight-wicket win in the series decider.

Pakistan’s momentum in the third PAK v AUS ODI came from a nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday after they faced a defeat in the tight series opener on November 4.