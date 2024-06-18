web analytics
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
WATCH: Bridge collapses on river ahead of scheduled inauguration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
A newly constructed bridge over the Bakra River in Bihar, India, collapsed on Tuesday just before its scheduled inauguration.

According to the officials of India, a significant portion of the bridge in Pararia village, Araria district, suddenly gave way and fell into the river.

Visuals shared on social media captured the dramatic moment as a large part of the under-construction bridge crashed into the Bakra River with a loud thud.

A senior police officer stated that the bridge, intended to connect the Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district, fell into the river. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

