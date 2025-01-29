Watch:  German duo breaks record for highest altitude slackline walk

German daredevils have broken the world record for the highest altitude slackline walk.

The pair took a thrilling walk across a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons.

Friedi Kühne and Lukas Irmler made this record in the skies of Riedering municipality in Germany and walked across a slackline 8,202 feet over the ground, earning the Guinness World Record for their stroll.

Lukas Irmler made two attempts, falling twice before successfully completing the walk on his second try.

The duo shattered the previous record of 6,236 feet, set in 2021. Irmler took the first walk, followed by Kühne.

Irmler described the experience to Guinness World Records “The main attempt of breaking the world record was pretty difficult for me. The pressure was really high. It was a great relief of pressure, and it was glorious moment.”

“Watching Lukas struggle on the slackline was also very intimidating for me,” Kühne added. “Not only did the balloons spin the entire time, they also went up and down. At one point we were walking kind of downhill — the next minute uphill. The tension of the line was going up and down.”

To celebrate their successful record attempt, Kühne took a dramatic leap off the slackline, parachuting down to the ground.

Swedish players break Guinness world record for 13-hour table tennis rally

Earlier, Swedish table tennis players Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson have shattered the Guinness world record for the longest table tennis rally.

Known as the Spin Duo Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson set a new record which lasted an astonishing 13 hours, 37 minutes and 6 seconds.

The record-breaking feat took place at Slice Malmö, a ping-pong bar in Malmo, Sweden.

Both players underwent intense physical and mental training over four months which ultimately paid off.

They lobbed the ball back and forth without a single break, fueled by determination and cheered on by friends and family who celebrated at the finish.