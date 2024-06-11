Watch: Hasan Ali injures himself during his iconic ‘generator’ celebration

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, known for his unique ‘generator’ celebration after taking a wicket, faced a setback during a T20 Blast 2024 match while representing Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire.

The fast bowler injured his ribs while celebrating the dismissal of Olly Stones.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Ali injured himself during his signature celebration.

Hasan Ali and the world’s most dangerous celebration 🫣 pic.twitter.com/keIjCRlty1 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 10, 2024

This incident is not the first time Hasan Ali’s celebration has led to an injury; a similar incident occurred in 2018 during Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe, where he sprained his shoulder performing the same celebratory move.

Read more: Watch: Naseem Shah burst into tears after India loss

The 29-year-old bowler has been grappling with injuries and inconsistent form, which led to his exclusion from Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The fast bowler has been actively participating in the T20 Blast 2024 for Warwickshire.

Despite his injury, his performance in the match against Nottinghamshire was commendable, as he claimed two crucial wickets, contributing to Warwickshire’s victory.