WATCH: Scotty-riding girl drowns in Rawalpindi storm drain

RAWALPINDI: A girl drowned in a storm drain in Rawalpindi’s private housing society while traveling to her office on a Scotty.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the girl can be seen being swept away in the storm drain after slipping from her Scotty.

A search and rescue operation by District Emergency Service has been launched.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 said that a missing girl named Hamra, a resident of Ghauri Town was riding on a scooter to her office when she stuck in a heavy water wave. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

Initial reports suggest that the victim, a 20-year-old fell from the scooter due to slippery, and was swept away by water stream into a nullah.

Till the last reports received, Hamra couldn’t be found from the drain by the rescue teams.

“The search and rescue operation has been extended to the nullah’s linked spot at Swan river opening”, said Muhammad Usman adding that the missing girl couldn’t be found in the nullah where she reportedly fell.

He informed that maximum possible efforts were underway during the operation with all relevant equipment to find the missing girl.