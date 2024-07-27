WATCH: Shahrukh Khan smashes fastest 50 in TNPL 2024

In a stunning display of power-hitting, Lyca Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan achieved the fastest 50 (17 balls) in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 during a thrilling match against the Salem Spartans at NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

While chasing a competitive target of 172, the Kovai Kings were positioned at 38 runs required off the last five overs.

Shahrukh Khan, who came in to bat in the 13th over, wasted no time asserting his dominance. His aggressive approach was evident as he smashed two consecutive sixes in the 15th over, ramping up the scoring rate for his team.

The 17th over proved to be a turning point as Khan went on a rampage, hitting Salem Spartans’ bowler Harish Kumar for a boundary and two sixes. Khan brought up his fifty in just 17 balls, setting the stage for a dramatic finish with the Kings needing just six runs to win off the final 16 balls, and still having five wickets in hand.

However, the match took an unexpected twist. In a dramatic turn of events, the Kovai Kings lost three crucial wickets in the next four balls, including Khan, who was dismissed for a quickfire 50 off 18 balls. This sudden collapse left the Kings precariously positioned at 168/8 in 18 overs.

Salem Spartans’ Aushik Srinivas bowled a tight penultimate over, conceding only one run, leaving the Kings needing three runs to win from the final over.

Sunny Sandhu, the bowler for the last over, kept the pressure on with three dot balls and a single on the fifth delivery, leveling the scores.

On the final delivery, M Siddharth’s outside edge helped the ball race to the boundary at third-man, securing a dramatic win for the Kovai Kings in a nail-biting finish.