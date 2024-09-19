WATCH: Shaqkere Parris launches massive 124-meter six in CPL 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders batter Shaqkere Parris stunned fans in Trinidad as he launched a colossal six during their game against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

The 19th game of the tournament saw the Warriors setting a target of 149 for Riders on Wednesday.

Shaqkere Parris opened the innings for his team and provided a steady start in the chase.

The highlight of his inning was his sensational six that travelled a distance of 124 meters. The massive hit came on the fifth ball of spinner Gudakesh Motie’s first over.

The spinner delivered a full delivery which had a bit of turn, however, Parris went across the line and sent the ball flying into the air with a slog.

The sheer power generated from the bat swing sent the ball over the roof and had a distance of 124 meters, one of the biggest sixes in the CPL 2024.

Shaqkere Parris’s stay at the crease was, however, a brief one as he departed after scoring 29 off 29 deliveries, including two sixes and two fours.

His dismissal then sparked a batting collapse with Trinbago Knight Riders reeling at 89/5 at one point.

Australian batter Tim David and Andre Russell then built a partnership and remained unbeaten on 31 and 36, respectively to guide their team to a 5-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors with four balls to spare.

Russell was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the all-important game of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

“It feels good to be back in the middle. Struggling since that ankle injury, but these guys have been doing an amazing job to get me back on the field. Doing whatever the physio wants me to do, that needs some dedication. I know I can hit sixes, I know David is a six-hitter as well. I said to Tim we have to get 8 sixes in 24 balls,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.