What happens if rain washes out IND vs SA T20 WC final?

As the cricketing world gears up for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa, the weather remains a significant concern.

The stakes are high, with India seeking to end their decade-long wait for an ICC Championship title, while South Africa aims to secure their first-ever ICC World Cup title.

However, the possibility of rain disrupting the match cannot be ignored, especially given the impact it has already had on several games in the USA and the Caribbean.

What happens if the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final is washed out?

In the event of rain disrupting play, the match can utilize an additional 190 minutes to try to complete it. To complete a match in the knockout stages, a minimum of 10 overs must be bowled to the team batting second, unless a result is achieved earlier. If both teams do not get to play a minimum of 10 overs each, the match will be moved to the reserve day, which has specific conditions for its use.

Is there a reserve day for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final & when is it?

Yes, the final in Barbados has a reserve day scheduled for June 30 (Sunday), similar to the first semifinal in Trinidad. Specific rules apply if the reserve day is needed due to a washout on the scheduled match day. An additional 190 minutes are allocated to complete the match on the scheduled day. If no result is possible within this time, the reserve day will be used.

What are the rules for T20 WC 2024 final & when will it be used?

According to ICC’s playing conditions, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs. The match will only be moved to the reserve day if the minimum number of overs required to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day.

If the match starts on the scheduled day but is interrupted and overs are reduced, the match will resume on the reserve day from the point where it stopped.