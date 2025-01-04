WhatsApp users will now manage ‘chat animations’ feature

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is in the process of developing a feature that will enable users to manage the autoplay of animated images, which is expected to be included in an upcoming release.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to disable animations for emojis, stickers, and avatars directly from the app’s settings, thereby enhancing user control over their chat experience

The application is exploring the introduction of a feature that will permit users to regulate specific animations within their chats and groups.

This enhancement will provide users with more precise control over which messages should animate compared to the previous feature under development.

Read more: WhatsApp users can now apply AR effects to camera in THIS update for iOS

Users will have the ability to manage animations for emojis, stickers, and GIFs independently through three distinct options offered by this feature.

This will facilitate a more personalized chat experience for users and minimize distractions from unwanted animations.

Regarding emojis, this applies to the newly introduced animated emojis, which will remain static if the autoplay function is turned off.

In a similar vein, animated stickers will cease to move unless users actively engage with them.

Furthermore, the same concept will apply to GIFs, which will stay static until the user chooses to play them manually.

In the future, users will have the capability to adjust their animation preferences directly from the app settings, allowing them to determine whether GIFs, emojis, and stickers should animate.