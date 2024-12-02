Woman wins $1m after being called in for duty on day-off

A woman experienced a fortunate day off when, after completing her shift, she purchased a Scratchers ticket and won $1 million jackpot.

Rebeca Gonzalez, who works at a Los Angeles County Walmart, experienced a remarkable change in her life after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot, which occurred following her unexpected call to work on her day off. Rebeca Gonzalez, hailing from Los Angeles County, became an instant millionaire due to a fortuitous lottery ticket purchase.

On Labour Day, Rebeca Gonzalez was summoned to work for a three-hour shift to fill in for a colleague. Despite having plans for a family barbecue, she chose to fulfill her work obligations. During her lunch break, she intended to purchase a California Lottery ticket but was unable to do so because of a rush of customers.

A life-changing moment

“I completely forgot about it after the rush,” Rebeca recounted. However, after her shift concluded, she remembered and bought a $10 Scratchers Single Double Triple game from a vending machine, unaware that this decision would alter her life dramatically.

To her surprise, the scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million jackpot. Rebeca, who had previously only won up to $50 despite regularly purchasing tickets twice a month, was in disbelief. Her first call was to her manager, the very person who had requested her presence on her day off.

“It’s surreal. I’m still processing it,” she remarked. Additionally, Walmart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, further enhancing the celebratory nature of this event.

Rebeca intends to utilize her winnings to enhance her family’s quality of life. She has already acquired a five-bedroom home and settled substantial debts. Reflecting on her upbringing, she recalled the financial hardships her family faced and the sacrifices they made to survive.

“When I told them, everyone cried tears of joy,” she expressed, conveying her appreciation for the opportunity to secure a brighter future for her family.