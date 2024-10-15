Women ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umah arrested at Karachi airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested two women traveling to Saudi Arabia for ‘begging’ from Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of FIA immigration said two women willing to travel to Saudi Arabia were taken into custody, who were leaving for KSA to beg.

The FIA official further said the son of one of the arrested women is already in Saudi Arabia on an Umrah visa from 2022.

“We are gathering further information into the matter,” the spox said.

Read more: FIA arrests 4 ‘beggars’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.