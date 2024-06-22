Virat Kohli TROLLED hilariously for dropping easy catch during IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match

Following the easy catch drop during India vs Afghanistan, the star Indian batter – Virat Kohli – was trolled hilariously over the internet.

One of the fittest cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli, till not failed to perform with his bat as expected during the ongoing World Cup 2024, while, he also did some misfields during the tournament which gave netizens a chance to troll him.

Kohli dropped Ibrahim Zadran off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh. It happened in the third over off a short of length across off.

Here is how fans reacted to the dropped catch:

I must say Virat Kohli enjoys a lot of good PR. In cricket its known that Catches win matches. Kohli drops one catch and the PR machine does it’s job really well. — Chetan Bhutani (@BhutaniChetan) June 20, 2024

Jahan matter bade hote hain

King kohli Catch bhi nahi pakad paate hai#INDvsAFG #ViratKohli — inder Singh bhati (@InderSinghBha18) June 20, 2024

Kohli struggled with the bat, managing only 24 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. Despite getting a start, he couldn’t capitalize and gave his wicket away.

India’s innings was anchored by Suryakumar Yadav, who played a blazing knock of 53 off 28 balls, helping the team reach a respectable total of 181 for eight. Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, claiming three wickets and putting up an impressive performance.