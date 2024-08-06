web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson to share the screen? Read to know project deets!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Top-league Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are reportedly in early discussions to co-star in Kristoffer Borgli’s next project for A24.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, American production house A24 has teamed up with Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, known for titles including Nicolas Cage’s ‘Dream Scenario’, for their next film, titled ‘The Drama’.

According to the details, A24 is in early talks with A-list stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, to lead the story, written and directed by Borgli. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Square Peg will produce ‘The Drama’.

While more about the story is still under wraps, it is reportedly a romance flick, which takes an unexpected turn a night before the couple’s big day. It will be interesting to witness stellar actors like Pattinson and Zendaya on this backdrop.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse release first picture of their child

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been quite a year for her, leading hits like ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’, whereas, she is also set to reprise her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning character of Rue Bennett, in the upcoming third season of the HBO series ‘Euphoria’.

On the other hand, Pattinson will return to the screens with director Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi drama ‘Mickey 17’, scheduled to hit theatres in January next year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.