Zendaya, Robert Pattinson to share the screen? Read to know project deets!

Top-league Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are reportedly in early discussions to co-star in Kristoffer Borgli’s next project for A24.

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, American production house A24 has teamed up with Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, known for titles including Nicolas Cage’s ‘Dream Scenario’, for their next film, titled ‘The Drama’.

According to the details, A24 is in early talks with A-list stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, to lead the story, written and directed by Borgli. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Square Peg will produce ‘The Drama’.

While more about the story is still under wraps, it is reportedly a romance flick, which takes an unexpected turn a night before the couple’s big day. It will be interesting to witness stellar actors like Pattinson and Zendaya on this backdrop.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been quite a year for her, leading hits like ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’, whereas, she is also set to reprise her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning character of Rue Bennett, in the upcoming third season of the HBO series ‘Euphoria’.

On the other hand, Pattinson will return to the screens with director Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi drama ‘Mickey 17’, scheduled to hit theatres in January next year.