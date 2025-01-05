3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Qalat

QUETTA: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan’s district Qalat and its surrounding areas, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck with a depth of 33 kilometres.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

The monitoring Centre also confirm that the epicentre was located 27 kilometres south of Qalat.

Earlier, the earthquake in Sibi and surrounding areas felt strong tremors from an earthquake that registered a magnitude of 4.7.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre added that this earthquake had a depth of 18 kilometers and its epicenter was situated 22 kilometers southeast of Sibi.

Earlier in July 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The quake’s epicenter was near Turbat, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Similarly in July, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and surrounding areas.