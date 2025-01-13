‘Aashiqui 3’ director breaks silence on Triptii Dimri’s exit from film

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu has finally responded to the reports of young starlet Triptii Dimri losing out on the lead role in his film ‘Aashiqui 3’, due to her bold roles in past projects.

For the unversed, it was recently reported by Indian media that Triptii Dimri was ousted by the ‘Aashiqui 3’ makers, citing her recent few choices of films, including ‘Animal’ and ‘Bad Newz’, where she portrayed rather bold characters.

“The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead,” a source close to the publication was quoted saying.

Some reports even suggested that makers are now considering young actor Sharvari Wagh and emerging actor-dancer Imanvi Esmail to replace Dimri.

However, the film’s director Anurag Basu has now cleared the air, confirming that the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor is still very much a part of the conflicted project. “That’s not true,” he confirmed and added, “Triptii knows it too.”

It is pertinent to note here that the buzz around Basu’s directorial ‘Aashiqui 3’, led by Kartik Aaryan, first started back in 2022. Like the first two films of the franchise, it was initially supposed to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt. However, last March, Kumar announced that he would solo produce the film, with the title changed to ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’.

Before the buzz of Dimri’s firing, reports in November suggested that Aaryan is keen on making the film a part of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise and is working to reverse the title change.