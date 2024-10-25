Abhishek Bachchan thanked Nimrat Kaur over marriage comment

An old video of Abhishek Bachchan with actress Nimrat Kaur has gone viral on social media amid reports of trouble in his marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

Rumours of a potential divorce between the couple have been swirling around following their separate entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year.

While both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have not officially broken their silence on the reports, the distance between them has caused fans to speculate that they were going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Amid such rumours, an old interview, dating back to 2022, has gone viral on social media where tthe Bollywood actor speaks about his marriage to Aishwarya.

In the viral interview, Abhishek and his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur were giving an interview to an Indian media outlet when they began discussing the topic of marriage.

When asked about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, the actor said: “Damn good, yaar.”

However, Nimrat Kaur’s comment was the highlight of the interview.

“Marriages don’t last that long,” she said in the interview as Abhishek simply responded by saying, “Thanks.”

The Bollywood actress then clarified her statement by telling him that “it was a compliment for you.”

The video resurfaced following several reports which alleged an affair between Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

It is to be noted that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007, months after announcing their engagement. Their only child, daughter Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

The Bollywood actress’s recent appearance at a family event without her husband once again fueled speculation surrounding her marriage with Bachchan.

Rai attended the family gathering with her daughter Aaradhya amid speculations that the couple’s divorce was imminent.