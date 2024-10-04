Ahan Shetty to take his father’s legacy forward; joins cast of ‘Border 2’

Rising actor Ahan Shetty, the only son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, has joined the star-studded cast of his blockbuster war film’s sequel, titled ‘Border 2’.

The one-film-old actor, Ahan Shetty has come on board for J.P. Dutta’s ‘Border’ sequel, he confirmed via an Instagram post on Thursday. With the announcement video, the young actor penned an emotional post, dedicated to his father, who played a pivotal role in the first film, 27 years ago, and vowed to honour his legacy.

“Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true,” he wrote.

The ‘Tadap’ debutante continued to reflect, “My journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema.”

“Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour,” he added.

Further addressing his father, Ahan noted, “To you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honour the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create.”

Apart from Ahan Shetty, the ensemble cast of the ‘Border’ sequel also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Filmmaker Anurag Singh, of ‘Kesari’ and ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ fame, is on board to helm the direction of the title, whereas, Nidhi Dutta writes the story for the same. Veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, who wrote and directed the first film in 1997, will co-produce the sequel with his daughter and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

‘Border 2’ is scheduled for theatrical release on January 23, 2026, around Indian Republic Day.