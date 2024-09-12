‘Noor Jahan’ actor Alina Abbas recalls being height-shamed

Actor Alina Abbas aka everyone’s favourite Safeena of the superhit serial ‘Noor Jahan’, recalled being height and age-shamed, long before she started her acting journey.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with her sister Fatemah on her podcast, actor Alina Abbas shared her experience with height and age-shaming, given her ‘tall, broad body’ and ‘intimidating aura’.

She began by clarifying, “I am 6 ft. tall and started the career at the age of 29. I am 32 now.”

“I’ve been height-shamed since childhood,” Abbas furthered, about her height, which Pakistani society finds ‘abnormally tall’. ” I remember this teacher very distinctly, who once pointed me out saying ‘You look like a 5th-grader and still you are in 2nd’. How is it my fault if I’m tall.”

“Age-shamed is something I never cared about. I will not stop working because of someone’s opinion. If the audience wants to see me, I will continue to work,” added the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ debutante.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Shah (@alinabbashah)

Speaking about ‘Noor Jahan’, Abbas termed Safeena as her ‘toughest yet most rewarding character’ to date. “It is because a lot of women could relate to it, and it makes me sad that many women could relate to it, I wish they didn’t,” she said.

Also Read: If not Sumbul, Hajra Yamin would love to play THIS character in ‘Noor Jahan’

Apart from Abbas as Safeena, ‘Noor Jahan’ boasts an ensemble star cast with the likes of Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, Hajra Yamin, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi and Mahmood Aslam among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.