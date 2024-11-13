Anupam Kher recalls how friendship with Kirron Kher turned into love

Veteran Bollywood actor Actor Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher are among the high-profile couples who stood the test of time.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood actor opened up on the beginning of his love story with his wife.

Anupam Kher revealed that they were best friends for many years before falling in love and later getting married in 1985.

Sharing details about his personal life, the ‘Vijay 69’ actor said that he had been best friends with Kirron Kher for over a decade while they were both in relationships with other partners.

While Anupam was a struggling actor at the time, the Bollywood actress was already a star and was acting in films alongside industry bigwigs.

“She was a star already then. She was doing theatres, she was working in movies. She is an M.A. first class first. I met her in Chandigarh. I was a simple village boy. Apparently, there was no connection between us,” he said.

“We were best of friends for ten years before that. She was married, and I was ditched by a girl after three years of relationship with her and she (Kirron) was going through a tough time in her marriage. How that friendship turned into love and love turned into marriage. That’s a story,” he added.

After falling in love, Actor Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in Gurgaon.

“There is an ashram in Gurgaon, that’s where we got married. Before this, I was shooting for a film in Pune and I had reached (Gurgaon, for the wedding) a day prior. I had recently started my career as an actor,” he concluded.

The two actors are a formidable force in the film industry with Anupam Kher working in over 540 films while Kirron Kher is a two-time National Film Award winner.

On the work front, Anupam Kher’s latest title ‘Vijay 69’ is currently streaming on Netflix.