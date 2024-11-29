Arjun Kapoor reveals he was against ‘irritating’ Parineeti Chopra’s casting in ‘Ishaqzaade’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor confessed he was ‘against’ the casting of Parineeti Chopra in his debut film ‘Ishaqzaade’, and found her ‘irritating’.

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor disclosed that he was not in favour of having one-film-old Parineeti Chopra as his heroine in the debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’, the reason being the non-serious attitude of the latter.

“I was very against her casting in the new film. I was like, Bahut baat karti hai. Readings pe aayi thi, to kharab reading karti thi bahut (She talks a lot and wasn’t even good at readings),” he said, revealing that Chopra ‘does not like doing workshops and readings’. “She is a very spontaneous actor or perhaps, she saves it for the set, I don’t know what her operation is.”

“So, wo aayi thi aur pehle din maine kuch joke crack kiya (she came and I cracked some joke on the first day), and she looked at me and said, LOL,” Kapoor recalled. “I told her, ‘Can you just laugh? It’s not a chat, naa. Aapne LOL kyun bol diya, Has do (Why did you say LOL, laugh instead).”

“I used to find her irritating. She used to talk in emojis,” he confessed. “And then she was not serious about it I thought, you know, ‘Ki itni badi picture mili hai. Main 6 mahine se wait kar raha hun ki aapko Zoya mil jaaye, Zoya mil jaaye, Zoya aake LOL, LOL kar rahi thi (I’ve bagged such a big movie. I’ve been waiting for six months to find Zoya [Chopra’s character in the film] and here Zoya is doing LOL, LOL)’.”

However, Kapoor was rather pleasantly surprised by the ‘Chamkila’ actor’s preparation for the mock shoot and even ‘forgot his own lines and acting’ after that.

Notably, filmmaker Habib Faisal’s romance actioner ‘Ishaqzaade’, produced by Yash Raj Films, opened to positive reviews from critics and emerged as a Box Office hit.