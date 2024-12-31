Arjun Kapoor reveals inspiration behind taking up ‘Singham Again’ villain role

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed the inspiration behind his decision to take up the role of antagonist Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’

While his career began by working as an assistant in productions such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq,’ Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut with 2012’s ‘Ishaqzaade.’

The Bollywood actor later featured in hit films such as ‘Gunday’ and 2 States.’

However, his career took a downturn in the latter years due to back-to-back misses at the box office.

Arjun Kapoor has now made a remarkable comeback with his portrayal of Danger Lanka in ‘Singham Again,’ receiving widespread acclaim for his acting.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor revealed that he took up the role to push his boundaries.

“I wanted to push myself slightly. I needed to do something a bit drastic to feel the excitement about showing up on the big screen. When you have a few films that don’t pan out the way you’re imagining, you realize there might be fatigue from the audience, or they might have an expectation for you to push yourself,” he said.

The Bollywood actor went on to add that he agreed to do the part in ‘Singham Again’ to ‘be consumed at a big level.’

“In a world where you would not expect me to be part of it, you wouldn’t expect a young mainstream hero to sign up and do this role, it would be nice to be the underdog. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t do the film because I wanted to be consumed. I wanted to be consumed at a big level,” Arjun Kapoor stated.

Comparing his ‘Singham Again’ character to those in films such as ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Gunday,’ the Bollywood actor said that Danger Lanka was not a grey character, but an extreme antagonist.

“This is not gray – I feel he’s very black. He’s very straightforward. In his head, he’s white, but if you look at it from society’s moral compass, he’s a villain, and he’s the archetypal nemesis that is created in these kind of stories,” Arjun Kapoor added.

The actor revealed that he has received several offers to play antagonist, however, he remains selective about his upcoming projects.

“I definitely want to pursue playing the antagonist or the other side of being main lead. But I don’t want to get caught up in just doing these kind of roles alone,” he said.