ARY unveils key points of JUI draft of constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party and the PML-N didn’t agree with all points of the JUI’s draft for the 26th constitutional amendment, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ARY News has unveiled key points of the constitutional amendments suggested by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

The PPP and the JUI have prepared a joint draft of the amendment and striving to create a consensus over it.

The JUI has proposed formation of the constitutional bench in the Supreme Court and high courts. The constitutional bench in the Supreme Court should be comprised of the Chief Justice among five senior-most judges of the apex court.

“The constitutional bench of a high court should be comprised of the chief justice among three senior judges of the high court,” the JUI suggests in its proposed amendment draft.

The JUI’s draft also suggests that the supreme court’s constitutional bench should decide the constitutional disputes and the matters of interpretation.

The party has also proposed that the 18th Amendment’s part should be restored to the extent of the appointment of judges.

The JUI has also suggested amendment in Article 175-A and cancellation of the 19th Amendment.

Moreover, the party has also proposed addition in a sub-clause at the end of the Article 184/3.