Child among five injured in Bannu blast

BANNU: In a tragic incident, at least five persons including a child were injured in a blast near police mobile in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place near a police mobile unit. The injured individuals have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on 27 December, two assailants were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police personnel in Bannu district.

According to details revealed by the police authorities, the incident took place during patrolling at Bannu Hayat Shah area near Township, where one policeman also sustained injuries. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital.

The killed militants were identified as Ajmer and Bhutto who were brothers. On Dec 25, at least one cop was martyred in an attack carried out by militants in Bannu.

The police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred.