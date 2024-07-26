Authorities decide to limit JI protestors at Zero Point: sources

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in the federal capital decided to limit the Jamaat-e-Islami protestors to Zero Point in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the preparations for a potential crackdown on protestors moving towards D-Chowk are reportedly complete.

Meanwhile, the authorities have summoned personnel from all district to Zero Point to manage the situation.

Sources claimed that during the meeting of the police officials, decisions regarding the stopping the protestors has been made, with instructions issued to Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to assemble at Zero Point area.

Additionally, the authorities decided to halt the protestors at Zero Point approaching federal capital from Srinagar Highway and Rawalpindi.

Sources further revealed that if the protest escalates, the authorities directed the law enforcers to use tear gas shells and water cannons.

The police headquarters has also been alerted and is on high alert to handle the ongoing situation in Islamabad.