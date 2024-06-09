Azam Khan ‘dropped’ from PAK v IND T20 World Cup 2024 clash

In a major change ahead of PAK v IND T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Pakistan team management has reportedly dropped out of form Azam Khan from the playing XI, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The match will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8pm and 7:30pm respectively.

According to sources, Azam Khan did not participate in the batting practice session as the head coach was not satisfied with his current performance, especially against the USA.

On the other hand, sources further said that there is a strong possibility that Imad Wasim will replace the lower order batter in the high-voltage contest against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

It should be noted that the national team’s wicket keeper-batsman the batter has been under severe criticism from fans due to his disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against the USA.

Following his failure against the hosts on Thursday Azam Khan faced a heated encounter with spectators at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.