Imamul Haq comes out in support of Babar Azam

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imamul Haq threw his weight behind under-fire Babar Azam who failed to impress with bat in ODI and T20 series against Australia.

Imamul Haq shared a post in support of his colleague and former captain Babar Azam which quickly went viral.

Babar Azam faced a tough time during the recently concluded ODI and T20 series against Australia, where he failed to perform, leading to criticism from cricket fans. His performance during the second T20 match against Australia drew harsh remarks from some spectators, who were heard taunting him from the stands.

The crowd shouted at Babar saying, “You don’t deserve a spot in the T20 team, go back to Lahore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSL Updates (@psl_updates.2022)



In response, Babar Azam remained silent and chose not to engage with the taunts.

Imam-ul-Haq shared a video of the incident on social media with a caption that read, “As a nation, we have failed. Instead of supporting, we mock. Babar, you are still a champion.”

It’s worth noting that while Pakistan won the ODI series against Australia after 22 years, they suffered a humiliating whitewash in the T20 series against the Kangaroos.

Read More: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record in third Australia T20I

Imam’s support poured in a day after former Pakistan captain Babar Azam pipped India’s Virat Kohli record to become the second-highest run-getter in the T20I format.

The star batter achieved the milestone during his knock in the third T20 against Asutralia at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Babar Azam scored 41 runs in the game, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets.

With his knock in the last game, the former Pakistan captain has now scored 4,192 runs to his name in the shorter format, while Virat Kohli has amassed 4,188 runs before his retirement after the T20World Cup 2024.

Babar Azam needs 40 runs more to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma who sits at the top, having scored 4,231 runs.

It is worth mentioning here that the former Pakistan captain will continue to play for Pakistan in the T20Is, while both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the format after they helped win their team lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy earlier this year.