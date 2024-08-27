Bangladesh coach reacts to question about tackling Babar Azam in second Test

Bangladesh bowling coach Andre Adams came up with an interesting response after being asked about their plans to tackle star Pakistani batter Babar Azam in the second Test.

Days earlier, Bangladesh secured a historic maiden victory against Pakistan in Tests in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam had a forgetful outing in both innings as he was dismissed for a duck in the first while the right-handed batter could only manage to score 22 runs in the second inning.

Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, hit an unbeaten 171-run knock in the first innings before his valiant inning of 51 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Bangladesh bowling coach Andre Adams reacted to challenges posed by both Babar and Rizwan.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Adams hailed both senior batters for their exceptional talent that could snatch the game away from the opposition.

When asked about Bangladesh’s plans to tackle Babar and Rizwan, Adam jokingly refused to reveal their strategy formulated to tackle them.

“I can’t share the plan (laughs). Obviously, Babar is a great player and you have to be clear about what you want to do to get him out early. You have to pay attention to guys like Babar and (Mohammad) Rizwan, who can take the game away from you,” he said.

The Bangladesh bowling coach mentioned the importance of practising patience while bowling on Pakistan’s batting-friendly pitches.

“I don’t know what sort of wicket we will get for the second Test. I don’t know how much the plan will change. This is a country where you have to be patient in Test matches. I don’t see the plans changing too much from the blueprint of the previous game. The plans could change if they (Pakistan) change their playing XI,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh again in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.