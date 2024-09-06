Basit Ali backs Rizwan for Test captaincy ahead of England series

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has called for handing Test captaincy to wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the England series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali asserted that Pakistan’s chances of winning the upcoming Test series against England will increase if Rizwan is made captain of the national side.

“Pakistan will win the Test series against England if Mohammad Rizwan gets the Test captaincy. You will see a different Babar Azam against England if this change is made,” Basit Ali said.

His statement came days after Pakistan were whitewashed by Bangladesh in the recently concluded two-match Test series in Rawalpindi.

Current Test captain Shan Masood faced severe backlash after Pakistan were thrashed in the home series while several others slammed star batter Babar Azam who failed to make a mark in the series.

It is worth mentioning here that Shan was appointed Test captain after Babar stepped down from the position following the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

While the star batter was later reinstated as the white-ball captain, Shan Masood was given the Test captaincy.

However, his outing as the red-ball skipper has been criticised as Pakistan lost all five games under his captaincy.

Australia defeated Pakistan by 3-0, while the national side lost to Bangladesh 0-2.

Reacting to Pakistan’s dismal run in the Bangladesh series, Basit Ali took a jibe at the Shan-Masood led side.

“If you don’t improve even after losing to Bangladesh, it is better you play against Nepal and Afghanistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, England are scheduled to play the first Test in Multan from October 7, followed by matches at Karachi and Rawalpindi. The three-match Test series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.