Ex-Pakistan cricketer slams Babar Azam over failure in first PAK v BAN Test

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali bashed star batter Babar Azam over twin failure in the first Test against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for a duck in the first inning. He would have scored another duck in the second inning if Litton Das grabbed the catch on the very first delivery the batter faced.

Despite getting a chance on the first delivery, Babar Azam failed to make the most out of the opportunity and returned to the dressing room after scoring just 22 runs.

Reacting to his dismal outing in the first home Test against Bangladesh, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said that the batter only batted for long periods in the nets.

“Just stop batting in the nets. You score all your runs in the nets, what will you do in the match? You don’t play where you need to bat for two hours, but you play for two hours in the nets. Just do skipping and knocking in the practice,” he said on his YouTube channel.

A day earlier, Bangladesh spinners dominated the final day before opening batters led them to a historic 10-wicket victory over Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium. This was Bangladesh’s first-ever victory in Test cricket against Pakistan.

Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 15 and nine respectively while chasing a paltry 30-run target.

Prior to that, Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan joined hands to bowl out Pakistan for 146.

The second and final Test between the two sides will also be played at the same venue, starting on Friday, August 30.

Meanwhile, Basit Ali suggested that pacer Shaheen Afridi be rested and made to play first-class cricket before making a return to the red-ball cricket.

“Shaheen Afridi should be rested. Ask him to go and play first-class cricket first. First of all, congratulations to him on becoming a father. Let him meet his son and ask him to rest,” he added.