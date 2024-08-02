Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Sana Makbul wins Anil Kapoor-hosted show

Indian model and actress Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Friday.

The actress defeated rapper Naezy and Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey to lift the trophy along with a cash prize of INR2.5 million, Indian media outlets reported.

Sana Makbul’s close friend in the house, rapper Naezy was announced Bigg Boss OTT 3’s first runner-up.

Makbul and Naezy were the two finalists after Anil Kapoor announced Ranvir Shorey’s eviction from the show.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale began with music and dance with show’s host Anil Kapoor entering the stage dancing to “Naach Punjaban” as all former contestants joined him on stage.

For the grand finale, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey arrived sans his beard, with a clean shave.

When asked by Anil Kapoor about his new look, the “Singh is Kinng” actor said that he had made a promise that he would get rid of his beard if he ever reached the finals.

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who are promoting their horror-comedy “Stree 2”, also made a guest appearance at the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale and were a part of the elimination process.

Premiered on Jio Cinema on June 21, the show’s other contestants included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and his two wives – Payal and Kritika. Adnaan Shaikh joined in a few weeks after as a wild card entry.

Earlier, the audience of Bigg Boss expressed their disappointment with Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the reality show.

Taking to Reddit, a user dubbed Kapoor the ‘worst ever host’ of Bigg Boss as others requested the producers of the show not to take him as host again.

“Hope this is the last we saw Anil Kapoor as a host in weekend ka vaar. Fake laugh, fake anger, total fake personality as a host”, a Redditor wrote in a post,

The post garnered the attention of other users who came forward to express their support for the user’s views.

One user commented, “Hahaha fake anger on point … find it really funny also elvish was trying way too hard to control his laugh when he was getting scolded by anil Kapoor.”