Ranvir Shorey accuses ‘Bigg Boss’ having ‘soft spot’ for winner Sana Makbul

Indian actor and runner-up of the latest season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Ranvir Shorey accused the makers of having a ‘soft spot’ for winning contestant Sana Makbul.

Days after the show concluded last week, Ranvir Shorey has alleged that the makers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 3 were biased towards Sana Makbul, making her the winner, whereas, either he or Armaan Malik should’ve lifted the trophy.

“I don’t think she has done anything positive in the house. Other than going on and chanting, ‘I am selfish’, ‘I want to win’ or assuming that the show is about how much bad talk you can give and calling it determination,” he said in a new interview. “I don’t think she has added any positive influence on anything in the house or on the housemates. I don’t consider her the most deserving candidate.”

The ‘Tiger 3’ actor went on to claim, “But yet, I think Bigg Boss had a soft spot for her somewhere. I feel she got the votes. That needs to be respected. Congratulations to her…”

“Armaan could have been the winner. I could have been the winner,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to note here that Shorey was one of the five finalists of the season, along with Makbul, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik. He was placed as the second runner-up of the show, whereas, Sana Makbul defeated Naezy to pick up the winner’s trophy.

Speaking to media earlier, Makbul dubbed Shorey as a ‘male chauvinist’.

Fresh out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, she said, “Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn’t like it if women do better than him. I don’t want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don’t hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things.”