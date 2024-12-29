Ice-Cream Biryani: The viral food trend that’s baffling the internet

Ice cream and biryani are both very popular foods. Ice cream is a beloved dessert enjoyed worldwide, while biryani is a savoury dish known for its rich spices and flavours.

But what happens when you combine these two? Enter “ice cream biryani,” a bizarre culinary experiment that has taken over social media, leaving many food lovers surprised and not pleased.

This unusual creation comes from Heena Kausar Raad, a content creator from Mumbai, India who also runs a baking school. Heena introduced this fusion dish to celebrate the end of a week-long baking course at her academy.

In a video that has gone viral, Heena stands next to two large pots of biryani topped with scoops of strawberry ice cream. She lifts a portion of this unique dish with a ladle, showing viewers the contrasting textures and colours, the vibrant pink of the ice cream against the golden, spice-filled biryani.

While Heena’s creativity is certainly unique, this experiment has left many food lovers confused, and people on the internet haven’t been shy about sharing their opinions.

Love it or hate it, ice cream biryani has become one of the internet’s strangest food trends.

This is not the first time that Heena Kausar Raad has created something weird like this. as back in March 2024, Heena caught the attention of the internet with her viral video, showing blue Spider-Man-themed biryani.

Yes, you read it right the blue Spider-Man biryani. Superheroes, from action toys to superhero-themed cakes, have been the ultimate fixation for countless kids around the world.

In the video, blue biryani with elaborate white web-like designs on top can be seen in the big container. Heena adds a “spidery” twist to the biryani by explaining that the webs are quite edible as she spoons out parts of the meal.

Heena Kausar Raad also explained that real butterfly pea flowers were used to create a vivid blue colour, doing away with the necessity for artificial colouring.

With great delight, the woman removed these “webs” with a spoon and clarified that they were quite edible.

The video went viral as soon as it was posted, receiving over 17.5 million views and 150k likes.