“Bollywood doesn’t have brains to make a film like Pushpa”

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap blamed his fellow Bollywood filmmakers for the current state of the film industry, in contrast to the South cinema, which continues to rule the Box Office, and believed that they lack ‘brains’ to make something like Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Anurag Kashyap, of ‘Dev.D’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, criticised modern Bollywood filmmakers for their take on movie-making, as he teased shifting bases to the South cinema. “I am moving out of Mumbai,” he said.

Kashyap reasoned the move to the escalating costs of filmmaking and the focal shift in business, from creativity to profitability, which is not the case in South Indian cinema.

In his further criticism towards Bollywood, the acclaimed filmmaker drew comparisons between Bollywood and Tollywood, or South cinema in general, adding, “They don’t understand anything. They don’t understand what filmmaking is. They can’t even make a Pushpa because they don’t have the brains to make a film. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar.”

“In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films. Here, everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe and how minuscule they are in it? That’s the ego,” he explained. “When you create a universe, you think you’re God.”

Notably, Kashyap has been recently venturing into South Indian cinema as an actor. He starred in Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ as well as the Malayalam title ‘Rifle Club’. Next, he has, ‘Viduthalai Part 2′ and ‘One 2 One’ in the pipeline.