10 workers injured as bus plunges into ditch in Kot Radha Kishan

Earlier, at least 12 people were dead and 65 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus fell into a ditch near Salt Range in Chakwal district.

As per rescue sources, the passenger bus went out of control due to a tire burst and fell into a ditch, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring 65 other passengers.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue team arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Last week, a pickup van driver was killed after a collision with an overspeeding oil tanker in Nawabshah.

The horrific accident took place on the National Highway. The passenger van driver was killed on the spot. Police blocked the road for traffic as an oil tanker overturned after colliding with the pickup van.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and shifted the body to the hospital.