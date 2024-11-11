Champions Trophy 2025: Hafeez takes a dig at India over refusal to tour Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took a jibe at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their refusal to tour Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Reports had emerged that the BCCI conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) their decision to not visit Pakistan for the tournament scheduled in the February- March window in 2025.

Following the reports, rumours said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was considering stern actions if India does not send its team for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan cricketers and fans bashed the BCCI for politicising the game by refusing to tour the country.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez called out BCCI over their decision while taking a jibe that the host country was secure for all teams except India.

“It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play [the] Champions Trophy 2025,” Mohammad Hafeez wrote in a post on X.

“Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan [has been] hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the PCB is likely to opt out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in case the tournament is held on a hybrid model over India’s refusal to tour the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was also considering refusing to play against India in all tournaments if it did not send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, as per sources.

Following the reports of a substitute model for the tournament, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that the board was not considering a hybrid model.

In a media talk on November 8, he said that Pakistan was determined to host the Champions Trophy 2025 on its soil.

“We maintain that the Champions Trophy will only be hosted in Pakistan, and there’s been no discussion of a hybrid model,” he added.