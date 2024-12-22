Chris Lynn hits gigantic 104m six in BBL 2024-25- WATCH

Australian batter Chris Lynn reminded fans of his power-hitting skills as he launched a massive six during the Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers game of the BBL 2024-25.

The ninth game of the BBL 2024-25 saw Brisbane Heat winning the toss and field first at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

Adelaide Strikers received an early blow as opening batter D’Arcy Short departed after scoring just one run.

His dismissal brought Chris Lynn to the middle to join Matt Short to take the innings forward for Adelaide Strikers in the ninth game of the BBL 2024-25.

Known for his aggressive batting from the start of the innings, Chris Lynn took no time to get going with a gigantic six.

After playing five dots, the right-handed batter went after Brisban Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett in the third over of their inning.

Bartlett pitched the last delivery of the third over up at the middle and leg stump line. Chris Lynn spotted the slower delivery and went down the track before smashing the ball away over the mid-wicket for a six.

Statistics in the reply of the shot showed the ball travelled 104 meters as fans recalled Chris Lynn’s enormous six against Shaun Tait.

The right-handed batter left fans stunned in 2016 when he hit Brisbane Heat pacer Shaun Tait for a massive 121-metre six off delivery bowled at 148km/h.