Cipher case: Fed govt challenges PTI founder’s acquittal in SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has challenged the acquittal of PTI founder Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in cipher case, ARY News reported.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case on June 3.

The Ministry of Interior filed pleas against the high court’s verdict in the Supreme Court, seeking to set aside the acquittal orders.

The federal government has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the acquittal orders and restore the case to its original position.

READ: PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in cipher case

It is pertinent to mention here that IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case on June 3 and acquitted Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood.

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Related: PTI founder files pleas against Toshakhana, Cypher case convictions again

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.