Coldplay pulls off biggest concert ever in India

British rock band Coldplay pulled off their biggest-ever concert in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday, with over a lac Indian fans in attendance.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The final show of their five-gig Indian tour, Coldplay recorded the biggest ever ticketed concert for the country, with 1.34 lac concertgoers, witnessing the magic of the band, live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Republic Day.

With this record number of attendees at their final show in India, Coldplay surpassed its rivals like Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh by a huge margin, both of whom last witnessed a maximum of 50,000 fans in their individual concerts.

Previously, Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also claimed to have attracted 2 lac concertgoers to one of his shows in West Bengal, however, the claim was never verified.

Meanwhile, the largest audience recorded for Coldplay, before their latest show, was 83,000, who watched the musicians perform live in Sydney last November.

Also Read: ‘We could be sent to prison…’: Coldplay receives letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer

It is worth noting here that the huge seating capacity alone of over 1 lac spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium allowed the band to host nearly 1.4 lac concertgoers to their show, giving them an edge over their competitors, who held their concerts at smaller stadiums.

Besides 1.34 lac live attendees of the show, the performance was also streamed live by millions of Indian viewers on Disney+ Hotstar.