Consultant hired for 5G spectrum, PTA tells NA body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials on Tuesday briefed the National Assembly committee for Information Technology(IT) regarding 5G services in the country, ARY News reported.

The committee was told that the PTA has engaged a consultant to assist with the 5G spectrum.

The PTA stated that the consultant is expected to deliver a report by the end of January, and the entire process should be finalized by the end of April, while a draft policy for freelancing has already been prepared.

Additionally, the PTA mentioned that the Sindh High Court has issued a stay order concerning 5G in country.

Earlier, on November 18, PTA chairman said almost 25,000 individuals had registered their Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the country at the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT, chaired by Palwasha Khan.

The meeting focused on the ongoing regulation of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Pakistan. The committee expressed concerns about the absence of the Minister of State for IT for the third consecutive session and summoned the Interior Secretary for the next meeting.

“We have been working on VPN regulations for two years. Registered VPNs ensure uninterrupted internet access without compromising privacy.,” the PTA chairman said.

During the session, Senator Muhammad Humayun criticized the measures, saying, “Shutting down platforms like X (formerly Twitter) is jeopardizing the entire IT industry and impacting the livelihoods of over 2.5 million individuals in Pakistan.”

