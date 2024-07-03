CTD, police foil ‘major’ terror plot in KP

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police thwarted a major terrorism plot in the Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD spokesman, the suspects were planning to carry out terrorism activities in the region, but the timely operation prevented a potential catastrophe.

The CTD said that the joint operation resulted in the seizure of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, including rocket launchers, RPGs, hand grenades, and bullets.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits and dismantle the terrorist network

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 124 terrorists were killed and 322 were arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The CTD has released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers.

The commanders and associates of terrorists groups, identified as Mohsin Qadir, Betni Padakye, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group, Sunta, TTP Gandapur Group were killed during the operations.