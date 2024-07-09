Danish schools network to be widened across Pakistan, says PM Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Danish schools network to be widened across Pakistan.

This he said while felicitating Danish School student Muhammad Ayan Kashif for securing first position in the Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore examinations.

In a statement today, he said Muhammad Ayan Kashif of Danish School Mianwali proved his ability by getting 1190 marks in the board exams.

The prime minister said the boys and girls of Danish Schools are emerging as a new example of success and competence.

He said the network of Danish Schools will be widened to the whole of Pakistan to bring change with the light of knowledge.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also felicitated other candidates who secured positions in the board exams.

In April, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government would establish new Danish schools in remote areas of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Speaking to participants of the iftar-dinner hosted by him in honour of orphaned children and children with special abilities, PM Shehbaz said that the schools will provide free education, boarding, and food facilities for the students.

The prime minister also announced to establish ‘state of the art’ hospitals in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.