Dead man ‘comes back’ to life after family’s cremation

Many people think that the deceased return to visit their families during their funerals. A similar scenario unfolded at a memorial gathering in Gujarat’s Mehsana (India) this Thursday.

However, in this case, the visitor was very much alive as he entered the event that was intended to mourn him.

Brijesh Suthar, a 43-year-old man, went missing from his residence in Naroda on October 27. His family searched extensively for him, but they were unable to find him. Eventually, they resorted to filing a missing person report with the authorities.

On November 10, approximately two weeks after he vanished, a body was found near the Sabarmati bridge. Family members were asked to identify the remains, which had significantly decomposed by that time. The physical characteristics of the body bore a resemblance to Mr. Suthar, leading his relatives to mistakenly identify it as his.

According to media reports, the middle-aged man had been struggling with mental health issues and was under stress related to financial investments. The family proceeded to cremation of the body and held a prayer meeting on Friday to honor their deceased son. Then, the unbelievable occurred: Brijesh made an appearance at the gathering, leaving both his family and the police stunned.

“We searched for him everywhere. His phone was off. Then the police presented us with a body that was swollen; we misidentified it and conducted the cremation,” shared Brijesh’s mother. A relative added that he had been experiencing depression.

The return of the 43-year-old has now complicated matters for law enforcement. The pressing question is: whose remains were cremated? Authorities are investigating the identity of the body, while Brijesh’s family tries to adjust to this strange turn of events. It remains unclear where Brijesh was during his absence last month.