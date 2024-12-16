Highlights of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 revealed

ISLAMABAD: The contents of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024, presented before the National Assembly by the federal government, have been revealed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the text of the Digital Pakistan Bill aims to promote a dynamic digital society and a robust digital economy, transforming Pakistan into an empowered nation through effective digital governance.

The bill seeks to expedite sustainable development and enhance the delivery of public services, serving as a tool for modernizing governance with transparency and efficiency.

Key governance bodies will be established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024, including the National Digital Commission (NDSC) and the Pakistan Digital Authority.

The bill’s provisions are based on the National Digital Master Plan, facilitating improved service delivery across federal, provincial, and local levels.

A comprehensive strategy for economic growth will be provided under the bill, promoting digital public infrastructure and a data exchange layer. The bill will ensure innovation, increase public services, and protect citizens’ privacy.

Earlier, State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja has announced the formation of a National Digital Commission (NDC) to pave the way for Digital Pakistan.

Addressing National Broadband Forum in Islamabad today, she said legislation in this regard will be introduced in the National Assembly this evening.

The state minister detailed that the Commission will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will include all provincial chief ministers and representatives from major regulatory authorities like NADRA and PTA.

She announced that Pakistan Digital Authority will be formed later to ensure a comprehensive national framework and a master plan for digitalization with three main priority areas of economy, governance and society.

Shaza Fatima said 5G and 4G spectrum auctions will be made in April next year which will significantly improve internet services in the country.

She said availability of these spectrums and investment in telecom infrastructure will enhance internet speed in the country, which is a big problem for our freelancers and IT professionals.

The Minister of State expressed the hope that these initiatives will unlock the true potential of our country in an era where technology touches every aspect of our life.