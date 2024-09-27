Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from all formats

Star West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced retirement from all forms of cricket after his final Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season was cut short due to injury.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Bravo revealed that his body could not endure more pain despite his wish to continue playing the game.

“Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer – it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you at every step. As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent,” the West Indian all-rounder wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

“Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough,” the star cricketer said.

“So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell. To my fans, I want to say a massive thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout the years,” Dwayne Bravo added.

The West Indian all-rounder ended his career as the leading wicket-taker in T20 history, with 631 wickets from 582 matches.

He was part of the West Indian sides that won two T20 World Cups, along with several trophies in the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Big Bash League.

Bravo has also won five titles in the CPL, including three with Trinbago Knight Riders, and led his side to back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.