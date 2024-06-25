Watch: Bravo sings updated version of champion song for Afghanistan

Following their qualification to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan bowling coach Dwayne Bravo came up with an updated version of his champion song.

Afghanistan created history by reaching to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup for first time after they defeated Bangladesh in a must-win game.

After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method).

The Asian side made a remarkable comeback in the Super 8 stage of the Group 1 after they suffered a defeat at the hands of India in their first game.

Afghanistan stunned Australia in their second game of the Super 8 round and then went on to beat Bangladesh to secure a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dwayne Bravo, who was appointed bowling coach just before the marquee event, was jubilant after Afghanistan qualified for the semi-final.

In a viral video, shared by ICC, Bravo is seen recreating his famous champion song for Afghanistan with mentions of Afghan cricket team captain Rashid Khan and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, among others.

Before his celebration with the Afghan side, the former West Indies players is seen saying that he had promised the Asian side that he will sing an updated version of his song for them if they reach the semi-final.

The viral celebration then shows Dwayne Bravo singing the latest version of his champions song in which he replaced the names of West Indies’ players with Afghanistan team players.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan finished the Super 8 stage with a second place in Group 1. They will face South Africa, the toppers of Group 2, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on June 26.