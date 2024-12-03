England players threaten legal action over ECB’s new policy on NOCs

England players have threatened legal action against England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over its new policy on issuing No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for international leagues.

The players have expressed their dismay over the new policy which imposed a ban on England players from participating in franchise leagues except for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which clashes with the domestic season.

Reports said that the new policy on the NOCs will also dent England cricketers’ participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per England media outlets, the players’ agents were of the view that the ECB did not want to upset the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and allowed players to participate only in the IPL.

Amid the decision for the issuance of NOCs just for the IPL, several England players are mulling taking the England and Wales Cricket Board to the court.

Additionally, others were prepared to retire from the national team if the ECB did not revise its decision to issue NOCs just for the Indian Premier League.

Retirement from the national team will allow England players to participate in the international leagues including the PSL without the need for an NOC from the ECB.

At the time of announcing the policy, ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould said that the decision was taken to protect the integrity of the sport by strengthening England’s domestic structure.

“We need to protect the integrity of our sport and the strength of our competitions in England and Wales as well. This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates,” he added.

It is worth noting here England has the highest number of players in leagues around the world.

In 2023, a total of 74 England-qualified players participated in franchise tournaments, the highest by a nation.