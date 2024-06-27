T20 World Cup 2024: England put India to bat first in second semi-final

England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

England skipper Jos Buttler said that surface looked decent as there were talks about low bounce at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

“With the rain around we hope it’s an advantage to bowl first,” Buttler said as he confirmed that England are unchanged for the penultimate game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

While the toss was delayed due to rain in Guyana, no overs were lost as England and India are set to lock horns to book a place in the final against South Africa.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.