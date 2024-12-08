Fakhar Zaman addresses fitness concerns after exclusion from SA tour

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has broken his silence about concerns regarding his fitness following his exclusion from the squad for the South Africa tour.

Currently playing for Markhors in the ongoing Champions T20 Cup, the left-handed opening batter was snubbed from the Pakistan squad due to what white-ball coach Aqib Javed said were concerns regarding his fitness.

At the time, Aqib Javed said that Fakhar Zaman is ‘yet to regain form and match fitness’ to be considered for selection.

However, Fakhar Zaman has dismissed such notions of him being unfit for selection in the Pakistan squad.

Responding to a question regarding his form and fitness after a game of the ongoing domestic tournament, the Pakistan batter claimed that he was fit and ready to play.

“I’m fit, and that’s why I’m playing, and if there is a chance, I will play,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman expressed hope that he gets a chance to play in the Champions Trophy 2025 and perform for Pakistan.

“I started my career at the Champions Trophy, and I’m thankful that my performances were good and we won matches there. And in this Champions Trophy, my only effort will be to play well and win games,” the Pakistan batter said.

It is worth noting here that Fakhar Zaman was left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s central contracts list for the 2024-25 international season in October.

He also failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for Australia and Zimbabwe tours.

Fakhar last played for Pakistan during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June and has since not played a game for the national team.