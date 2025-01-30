Fakhar Zaman recalls Champions Trophy 2017 triumph

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has reflected on the national side’s iconic win over India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

The left-handed batter played a significant role in Pakistan’s triumph in the tournament, the best of which came in the final against the archrival India.

Pakistan set India a 339-run target for India in the final at The Oval following Fakhar Zaman’s ton.

The opening batter had a reprieve in the very first over when he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah on a no-ball.

Fakhar Zaman went on to capitalise on the opportunity and scored a match-winning 114-run knock in the ultimate game.

During a recent interview, the Pakistan batter reflected on the side’s historic win over India.

Zaman recalled wishing for such luck before the Champions Trophy 2017 final as a joke.

“When I said that, it was just a casual comment during a conversation with my teammates. No one really took it seriously. But when it actually happened, everyone started saying I had seen it in my dreams!” the Pakistan batter said.

The opening batter revealed getting overwhelmed by the reception the winning side received when they reached home.

“I didn’t realise the magnitude of what we had achieved until we landed in Pakistan. People came from all over to celebrate with us,” said Fakhar Zaman.

It is worth noting here that the Champions Trophy is set to mark a return next month after a gap of around eight years.

Pakistan, who are the defending champions, will host the eight-team tournament in the February-March window.

Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

The tournament will consist of 15 matches, played across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi while India’s game have been scheduled in Dubai.